



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set for first International trip after pandemic halt

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will head to Paris and Dubai for the first time in 2 years for her international trip amid the pandemic.



She will land in Paris on October 3rd and October 5th in Dubai to attend events for her personal French care brand.

The events would cover training sessions like Stand Up Against Street Harassment for women to learn to protect themselves from such incidents.

A source confirmed, “It’s her first international trip in almost two years. Aishwarya has not travelled abroad since 2019 as she is extremely careful about safety precautions ever since the pandemic began. She is fully vaccinated and able to travel. Both are prestigious events where she will wear outfits by international designers. Tomorrow she will set with the haute couture designers and finalise her outfits. Tonight, she leaves for the French capital to walk for the fourth edition of Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. It will be broadcast in more than 30 countries worldwide. Along with other global celebrities, like Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Marie Bochet and others, Aishwarya will also walk in the show.”

In regards to the training program, the source further added, “The global implementation of its Stand Up Against Street Harassment program organised by the French will see three live events aimed at educating and training people on what they can do when witnessing or experiencing street harassment, as well as raising awareness on the topic and encouraging people to join the movement.”