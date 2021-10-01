Minal Khan says she is being 'chased' by cyclone 'Gulab' in Maldives

 
Friday October 01, 2021
Web Desk
October 01, 2021
Minal Khan thinks cyclone Gulab is 'chasing her' amid strong winds in between her ongoing honeymoon in the Maldives.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the actor shared a photo of her tresses flowing in the air as she stood for a selfie.

"Gulab is chasing me," she captioned alongside the photo.

 At the same time, husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gave fans a glimpse of the strong winds from his resort on the islands.

"Cyclone coming to Maldives," he captioned on the photo.

Gulab cyclone, which is hitting major parts of India and Pakistan, is expected to generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Somiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

