Ranveer Singh appointed brand ambassador for NBA in India

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been appointed as National Basketball Association (NBA) brand ambassador for India, reported Variety.

The NBA on Thursday named the Gully Boy star as the brand ambassador for India. Singh will work with the NBA to help grow the league's profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

The Padmaavat actor will participate in a number of league initiatives that will be featured on NBA India's and his personal social media accounts.

For the 2022-22 season, Singh is also reported to attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland as well.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion and entertainment," said the Ram-Leela star in a statement.

“With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country," he added.

The NBA press release said that the Indian film star will also be featured on “NBA Style", a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture.

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture," said NBA Asia Executive Vice President and Managing Director Scott Levy. “Art, fashion and entertainment are part of the fabric of India, and with Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape and showcase how the league and its players have been shaped by and influence culture," he said.