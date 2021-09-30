Prince Charles could ‘derail’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for baby Archie

Experts recently weighed in on the possibility of Prince Charles derailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for baby Archie’s future.

This claim has been made by royal expert Neil Sean and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “According to a very good source out in LA, it appears that Harry and Meghan may be relenting on some things.”

He also went on to say, “Harry and Meghan have realised that titles do mean something. In fact, they help sell books, get streamy Netflix deals and freebies to New York. So titles can be very useful particularly if you are growing up so step forward baby Archie.”

“A good source tells me that now the ex-royals are considering that Earl of Dumbarton may not be such a bad title. Also that doesn't now mean that the senior members of the Royal Family will relent and say okay here is your title.”

“That was offered at the time. One of the big ruckuses between Meghan and Harry and Prince Charles was his idea of streamlining the monarchy. In other words, you are further down the pecking order with no money, hence why they decided to Megxit.”

Mr Sean also addressed how Archie’s life would change if he receives the title of Earl. “If the senior members do decide to relent and bestow that title on Archie then he will become an Earl.”

“It is a strange title, of course, when he would be growing up virtually not seeing, or so we think, not seeing any of his close relatives in the UK.”

“If Meghan and Harry have decided they fancy the title, we do have to say allegedly as well, it does make you think their mindset moving forward.”