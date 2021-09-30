‘House of Gucci’: Official ‘family’ poster out now 

The first official poster of the crime drama thriller House Of Gucci has been released as Lady Gaga took to her social media handle to share.
In the MGM’s House Of Gucci ‘family’ poster, famed singer Lady Gaga was spotted standing in front of Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.
The upcoming movie starred numerous famed faces of the industry.
This film revolves around the idea of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed, all 4 aspects combined to make up an epic storyline. Written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on Sara Gay Forden’s book House Of Gucci.
Lady Gaga in the film is accused of assassinating her ex-husband and the founder of the Gucci fashion house for which Gaga, known as Patrizia, served 16 years in prison.
House of Gucci is slated to be aired on November 24 and fans cannot wait for the arrival of the much awaited film.
