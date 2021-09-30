Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets a release date

Alia Bhatt has dropped the release date of her much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a poster from the movie featuring herself posing against a vintage car.
"Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022," captioned Alia Bhatt alongside the post.
Alia Bhatt's announcement comes days after she returned to Mumbai after a romantic getaway with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Rajasthan.
