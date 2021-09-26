Students can now apply to HEC's undergraduate scholarship scheme

Scholarship is being offered for the academic year 2021-2022, while students from all disciplines can apply

Scholarship is being offered for the academic year 2021-2022, while students from all disciplines can apply

Representational image of degree and mortarboard. Photo: Shahid Abdullah / Pixabay

ISLAMABAD: Students of Gilgit Baltistan can now apply for a scholarship scheme introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to pursue studies in top Pakistani universities and educational institutions.

"Applications are invited from outstanding students from Gilgit-Baltistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (four/five years BS programmes) from HEC-recognised public sector universities/ degree-awarding institutions (DAIs)," a notification issued by the university stated.



According to the notification, the scholarship is being offered for the academic year 2021-2022, while students from all disciplines can apply.

Eligibility criteria

Per the guidelines issued by the HEC, students will have to fulfil certain criteria to be able to avail the opportunity, which would be competitive in nature.

First, the students must be in possession of a G-B domicile/ local certificate. Applicants must have completed their matric or intermediate degrees at the time of application and preference will be given to those who have completed their studies in G-B.

Those who are availing any other scholarships will NOT be eligible to apply, the notification read. It added that the scholarship will allow students to seek admission to any public sector university or higher educational institution of Pakistan, however, any expenditure over and above the cost given in PC-I will have to be borne by the students themselves.

According to the eligibility criteria, students must not be more than 23 years of age at the time of application, while they will have to meet the HEC and university criteria for admission in BS programmes.

Short-listing of candidates will be carried out based on their scores in Aptitude Test conducted by HEC's education testing council, and their academic credentials. To that end, candidates must obtain at least 50% marks in the aptitude test.

Students who are already enrolled in a BS programme in a public university/ institution for a maximum of one year will be able to apply.

The scholarship will be awarded irrespective of the gender, caste, race, or religion of the student, the notification clarified.

What will the scholarship cover?

Per the notification, the scholarship will cover the following:

Tuition, hostel fee, and other education-related expenses amounting to a maximum of Rs240,000 per year.

A stipend of Rs15,000 per month.

Books and travel allowance amounting to Rs30,000 per year.

Where to apply?

If you wish to apply for the scholarship, visit https://eportal.hec.gov.pk. Students who wish to apply will have to pay Rs500. Hard copies of the application will not be accepted, therefore, all aspiring candidates will have to apply online.