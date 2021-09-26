Pakistan logs 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, positivity ratio drops below 4%

3,090 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in almost four months, Pakistan reported COVID-19 positivity rate below 4% on Sunday morning.

The country’s positivity rate currently stands at 3.98% as of Sunday morning, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed.

Pakistan last reported COVID-19 positivity rate at 3.9% on June 3.





According to the latest statistics by the NCOC, as many as 44,712 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 1,780 came back positive.

Meanwhile, 42 more people succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period in the country, pushing the death toll from the virus to 27,566.

As per the NCOC data, with the addition of 1,780 new infections, the total caseload of the country has risen to 1,238,668.

In addition to this, 3,090 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. As of now, some 1,160,412 patients have recovered from the diseases in the country. While the number of active cases currently is 5,069.

A day earlier, the number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan had gone under 60,000 for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed Saturday morning.

The country's active number of cases had fallen to 52,042. The country last reported 59,761 active cases on July 29.

The active cases had fallen consistently for more than a week with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily. Among the active cases, 4,267 patients are under critical care.