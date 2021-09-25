Air ambulance for Umer Sharif to arrive tomorrow

The comedian's family members will not accompany him in the air ambulance

Celebrated veteran actor and comedian Umer Sharif. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: An air ambulance will land at Karachi Airport on September 26 at 11pm to transport veteran actor and comedian Umer Sharif to the United States for treatment.

Confirming the news, the veteran comedian's son Jawad Umer said that he, along with his brother Shehzad Umer, and the comedian's wife Deeba Umer, will leave for the US on Monday.



However, the actor's family members won't be able to travel with him in the air ambulance.

The well-known celebrity of Pakistan has been suffering from an undisclosed heart disease.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allowed the air ambulance to land at Karachi airport to transport Sharif to the US.

Along with the captain, five crew members will also travel in the air ambulance to transfer the comedian to the US.

Earlier, Reema Khan had disclosed that her husband Dr Syed Tariq Shahab has agreed to perform the high-risk procedure required on Umer Sharif.