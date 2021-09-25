Salman Taseer’s son ties the knot with model Neha Rajpoot; cake cutting video goes viral

Post their matrimonial ceremonies, Neha and Shahbaz together celebrate the event with a cake-cutting ceremony

Model Neha Rajpoot officially ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseeر

LAHORE: Shahbaz Taseer, Son of assassinated Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, tied the knot with renowned Pakistani model Neha Rajpoot in Lahore.

On the special occasion, bride Neha Rajpoot wore a grey embellished lehenga paired with silver jewellery while Shahbaz chose white Kurta-Pajama with a silver waistcoat.





The couple was joined by friends and family for an intimate nikkah ceremony on Friday. The videos and pictures of the newlywed couple went viral after being shared on social media.

In one of the videos, fans could also see snippets of the duo's nikkah. Both the bride and groom were separated by a flower curtain.





Post their matrimonial ceremonies, Neha and Shahbaz together celebrated the event with a cake-cutting ceremony.

The newly wedded couple was spotted all smiles in a viral photo as they sat together on the stage. The venue decor was kept modern and white.