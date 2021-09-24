FC soldiers kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan during IBO

Terrorists open fire on troops in an attempt to flee their hideout

BALOCHISTAN: The Frontier Corps Balochistan South on Friday gunned down six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Per the military's media wing, the operation was conducted in Balochistan's Kharan area after FC personnel were informed about the presence of terrorists there.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire on them in an attempt to escape from their hideout.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists, including two of their commanders — identified as Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani — were killed.

That apart, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists, the statement said.