Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari sends plea to voters

Hiba Bukhari recently took to social media and issued, urging fans to vote for the 2021 Lux Style Awards.
For those unaware, Hiba has been nominated for her performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, Deewangi, under the viewer’s choice category for Best Female Actor.
She shared her plea on Instagram Stories and even included a short caption that included a number of hopeful emojis, and read, “Guys vote.”
Other actresses Hiba is up against include Yumna Zaidi, Ayeza Khan and Saboor Ali.
