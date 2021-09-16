Hiba Bukhari: 'I cannot recall any drama of mine that did not receive good ratings'

'Alhamdulillah all of my dramas receive very good ratings,' says Hiba Bukhari

Actor Hiba Bukhari is shedding light on her long list of successful plays.

Only a few years into her promising career, Hiba Bukhari is proud to have not yet seen a flop drama.

Speaking in a local talk show recently, the Deewangi actor gushed over her LSA'21 Best Actress nomination.

"Masha Allah, Alhamdulillah all of my dramas receive very good ratings, even if they are aired at 9 PM," divulged Hiba.

She continued, "I cannot recall any drama of mine that did not bag good ratings."

On the work front, Hiba is currently garnering praises from audiences amid her ongoing drama, GEO TV's Fitoor.

