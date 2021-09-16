Naimal Khawar dubs son Mustafa her 'sukoon' in love-filled snap: See Photo

 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Naimal Khawar welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020

September 16, 2021
Actor Naimal Khawar Khan is counting her blessings as she embraces son Mustafa in her new social media update.

The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an adorable photo of herself with her toddler.

'Mera Sukoon (My Peace)," she captioned the photo.

Naimal Khawar welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, a year after tying the knot.

The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.

