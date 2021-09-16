All of my dramas receive positive ratings: Hiba Bukhari

Hiba Bukhari is nominated for Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for the Lux Style Awards

Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari expressed gratitude over her work in television receiving positive ratings.

Hiba, who is nominated for Best Female Actor – Viewer's Choice at the Lux Style Awards for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, opened up about her success in the industry in a talk show.

The actress expressed her delight over the major nomination and said: "Mashaallah, Alhamdulillah, all my dramas gets a lot of ratings regardless if it is aired at 9 pm."

She added, "I do not remember a single drama of mine which did not get a positive response."

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/