All of my dramas receive positive ratings: Hiba Bukhari

Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari expressed gratitude over her work in television receiving positive ratings.
Hiba, who is nominated for Best Female Actor – Viewer's Choice at the Lux Style Awards for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, opened up about her success in the industry in a talk show.
The actress expressed her delight over the major nomination and said: "Mashaallah, Alhamdulillah, all my dramas gets a lot of ratings regardless if it is aired at 9 pm."
She added, "I do not remember a single drama of mine which did not get a positive response."
Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.
