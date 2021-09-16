'Thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing,' says Asim Azhar

'Thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing,' says Asim Azhar

Watch: Asim Azhar, Strings alum Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs

Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood met this week for a private jamming session around friends and family, swooning fans with their iconic melodies.

On Wednesday, Strings alum Bilal turned to his Instagram and shared videos of him and Asim singing along from earlier night.

"He came for work but was sweet enough to entertain all of us," Bilal captioned alongside the videos.

Asim as well returned praises on his Instagram handle while reposting the videos.

"so I didn't know @bilalxmaqsood doesn't really like to sing in front of family at home.... But I requested him to sing my favourite Strings song...which he did...and I did too! thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing," wrote Asim.



