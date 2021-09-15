Umer Sharif's wife Zareen 'promises' to get him required facilitation

Legendary TV personality Umer Sharif's wife is promising him support till her last breath.
Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Zareen Omer shared a throwback photo with Omer, pledging to arrange all that he needs to fight cancer.
"Hospital me jo promise kia hai tum say sab jaldi arrang[sic] kr longi In shaa Allah (The promise I made you in the hospital, will arrange everything for your treatment InshaAllah)," Zareen captioned alongside the post.
Umer Sharif, who has been diagnosed with cancer, appealed PM Imran Khan last week to arrange his visa so that he could go abroad for his treatment. The veteran comedian is under critical observation at a private hospital in Pakistan.
