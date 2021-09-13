Mehwish Hayat recounts 9/11 incident and its dismal impact on Pakistan

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her thoughts on the US war on terror in which millions of Pakistani warriors lost their lives as a long-term repercussion of 9/11.



Pakistan had paid for the war which never actually started here.

Mehwish took to Twitter and wrote, "20 years ago, as a schoolgirl, I watched the events [of 9/11] unfold on TV. I was too young to understand the ramifications they would have on my own life.”

Hayat added, "As the world remembers 9/11, let’s also give thought to the heavy price Pakistan has paid in the War on Terror. A war which was not of our making."









On September 11, the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell prey to terrorist drone attacks.

Four passenger jets were hijacked while two others crashed into the Pentagon and into a field in Pennsylvania, whereas 3000 lives were lost including those who came to aid at the scene at downtown Manhattan.

Trying to understand the dynamics of what happened then and getting the bearings of it now, Mehwish remembered the poor souls who gave their life away in the midst of all the chaos.