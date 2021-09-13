Akshay Kumar on hectic work-life: ‘It’s completely fun’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got candid about busy work-life and also opened up about having fears.

During an interview, the 54-year-old shared, “I fear everything and these are called good fears. I fear even jumping from a stool because I want to take care of myself and make sure I don’t hit my leg or hurt my knee.”

While talking about being trailed by fans, the actor said, “This is the price you pay for the love that the public has for you. That is it.”

Moreover, the Bell Bottom star spoke about several movies lined up for release and if it gets exhausting, he said, “On the contrary, it is completely fun because you get to do different kinds of characters.”

Kumar added, “When you get into a profession such as ours, you get to do so many characters. I consider myself lucky to be doing this.”