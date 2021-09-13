Salman Khan dance video from Turkey goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has won the hearts of his millions of fans after his dance video from Turkey went viral on social media.



In the video, Salman Khan can be seen dancing on his iconic song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, to celebrate the wrap of the Tiger 3 shoot in Turkey.

Turkish fans of the Ek Tha Tiger actor also joined him to shake a leg with their favourite star.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Salman Khan shared his adorable photo from the shoot location in Cappadocia where he can be seen enjoying a breathtaking view of the sunrise.

Khan captioned the photo “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey.”

Salman and Katrina Kaif are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their film Tiger 3.

