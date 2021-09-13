Aiman Khan’s two-year-old daughter turns bridesmaid for Minal

Minal Khan also changed her last name on Instagram profile after wedding

Aiman Khan’s two-year-old daughter turns a bridesmaid for Minal

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal Muneeb turned a bridesmaid for her aunt Minal Khan on her wedding and a sweet photo of her has taken the internet by storm.



Minal, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos from her valima ceremony.

Sharing one of the photos featuring Amal, the Sun Yaara actor captioned it, “My cutest bridesmaid”.

In the picture, two-year-old Amal can be seen holding aunt’s dress carefully.



The endearing photo has won the hearts of fans on social media.

Minal, who changed her last name on her Instagram profile after her wedding, also mesmerized her millions of fans with dazzling photos from her valima reception held on Sunday.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the couple after Minal posted the valima pictures.

