Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump: See photo

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Falak Shabir, looked radiant in her pregnancy glow as she flaunted her baby bump.
The Sabaat actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet mirror selfie with a heart-touching note for her baby.
She wrote, “I cannot wait to hold you in my arms InshAllah,” followed by a heart emoji.
Mom-to-be Sarah Khan looked gorgeous in the latest photo.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
She had announced, “ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH.”
The celebrity couple also recently released their video song Lagay Pyari, which has won the hearts of the fans.
