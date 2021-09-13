Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.

Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she reaches 10 million Instagram followers

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has extended gratitude to the fans for their love and support after she reached 10 million followers on Instagram.



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor shared a sweet photo from Turkey, and said “We are 10 million followers strong today. Love my little fandom.”

“Thank you guys so much for your love,” Ayeza Khan continued.

Ayeza became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 10 million Instagram followers on Sunday.



She reached 10 million followers with 3,889 posts.

Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.

Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly are also among the top five most followed celebrities with 7.9 and 7.2 million followers respectively.