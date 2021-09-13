James Corden handed restraining order against woman ‘harassing’ him

Comedian and actor James Corden was granted a temporary restraining order against a woman who had been stalking him for weeks.

The restraining order was granted by a judge after the petition was initially filed in August at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, per Insider.

The documents filed and obtained by the outlet claim that the host of the Late Late Show, said that the 30-year-old woman had camped outside his residence in Los Angeles for six days and was forced to leave only after the arrival of authorities.

After being confronted by authorities, the woman claimed that she and the comedian had spent several days together and also had plans to get married in Las Vegas.

Moreover, it was revealed in the court docs that the woman claimed Corden’s wife “stole” him from her and she can be with him once his wife is “out of the picture.”

The comedian also alleged that the woman’s behaviour got worse after "years of harassing conduct, including late night and other harassing calls" on his phone, along with emails sent.

The woman is now required to stay at least a hundred yards away from Corden and his family, after the restraining order was granted.