'We all missed you we couldn’t see you but we all felt your presence there,' says Aiman Khan

Aiman, Minal Khan pose for family portrait sans father: 'Missed you baba'

Aiman and Minal Khan are writing emotional notes for their late father, a day after Minal tied the knot with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, newly wedded bride Minal shared family photographs featuring her sister Aiman Khan, mother, and three brothers.

"Missed you baba more then[sic] anything," Minal directed the post to her late father, who was missing from the photos.

Sister Aiman Khan also turned to her Instagram on the same day and shared the family portraits, as she penned a tear-jerking note for her father.



"Everything is incomplete without you baba. We all missed you we couldn’t see you but we all felt your presence there," wrote an emotional Aiman.

Aiman and Minal's father, Mubeen Khan, passed away in December 2020.

