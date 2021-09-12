'Our industry is very different from other industries,' says Aymen

Aymen Saleem spills the beans on leaving showbiz: 'I wasn’t sure if I was ready'

Actor Aymen Saleem is dishing out the reason behind her decision to leave showbiz.

The star, who rose to fame with Chupke Chupke (2021), announced that she would no longer act only after her debut drama.

Expressing her concerns with host Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, Aymen revealed that she 'was not ready' for turning her career path to showbiz.

“I am from a corporate background, so coming into the industry I wasn’t fully prepared I would say. Our industry is very different from other industries. I have done investment banking in New York, I have done consulting, my field was totally different," Aymen explained.

She continued, "Coming into showbiz is a completely different ball game altogether. What happened to me as I wasn’t really sure, whether I want to do it or not. Because it was just so much and I am very thankful for it, I was really humbled by it. I wasn’t sure that whether I was ready for it or not, or I want to do it or not."



However, Aymen assured fans that if she comes back to act in the industry, it will be for longer this time.

"So I just wanted to take a step back, reevaluated what I wanted to do, s that if I come back I should come back to stay,” concluded Aymen.