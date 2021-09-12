Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Leading actress Ayeza Khan has become the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 10 million Instagram followers.



The Mehar Posh actor, who is currently in Turkey with her family, reached the milestone on Sunday afternoon.

Ayeza reached 10 million Instagram followers with 3,889 posts.

She is currently following 391 people, most of whom are close friends and family.

Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.

Aiman’s sister Minal Khan, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, is followed by 7.8 million followers.

She also updated her Instagram profile a day after her wedding.

Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly are also among the top five most followed celebrities with 7.9 and 7.2 million followers respectively.