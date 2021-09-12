Meghan Markle’s long-standing connection to Donald Trump unearthed

Meghan Markle met former US President Donald Trump who invited her to one of his golf courses

Long before her royal days began, Meghan Markle was already quite a big celebrity running in elite social circles.



The actor started her career as a briefcase model on NBC’s Deal or No Deal, where she met former US President Donald Trump who invited her to one of his golf courses.

Andrew Morton revealed in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the Suits actor kept Trump at an arm’s length as he managed to creep her out.

“Fellow briefcase girl Tameka Jacobs told me, ‘[Trump] was super-creepy, but some girls were attracted to money and power and took his number. Meghan was one of the girls who gave him a wide berth’,” he wrote.

Years later during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was told that Meghan referred to him as “misogynistic and divisive.”

He reacted to that in a leaked audio recording, saying: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Later, in an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he clarified his comments, saying: “The question was asked of me and I didn’t know that she said anything bad about me, sounds like she did. And that’s OK–hey, join the crowd… And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to that she’s nasty, but that she was nasty about me. Essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me. But, you know what, she’s doing a good job and I hope she enjoys her life.”