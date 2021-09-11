Sindh Government ensures support for Umer Sharif

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab paid a visit to comedian Umer Sharif in the hospital on Saturday, pledging complete support in his treatment.

After the meeting, Murtaza assured the TV personality's family and media that Mr.Sharif will be extended with the required facilitation.

"Umer Sharif is a precious asset of the nation," he began."The government of Sindh will extend every kind of support in his cancer treatment."

He continued, "Whatever, help is needed, Sindh Government will undoubtedly procure it."

Umer Sharif is suffering from cancer. The comedian in a special video message appealed PM Imran Khan for a quick visa process for his treatment abroad.