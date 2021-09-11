Ariana Grande is taking a break from music to explore other paths

Pop icon Arianna Grande is hitting pause on her music career to explore other passions.
The Positions crooner, said in an interview with Allure that she wants to pursue other passions by hitting a pause on her music career.
Talking about her new brand, r.e.m. beauty, which is named after the stage of sleep that refers to rapid eye movement, Grande said the products will be focused on the eyes, which she termed as "our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything."
“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes,” she said.
"I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”
Jennifer Aniston who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen
The Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, will be awarded on Saturday.
Jessica Alba said she felt “empowered” only after she allowed herself to feel that way
Olivia Munn said she might want herself to be surprised with the baby's gender
The film, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France
Kate Beckinsale complained about her back around 10:30am, while she was filming her new film