Minal Khan changes her last name on Instagram after wedding

Minal Khan changes her name on Instagram after wedding

Pakistani actress Minal Khan has changed her last name on her Instagram profile after she got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday.



The Sun Yaara actress changed her name to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.

Minal, who is an avid social media user with 7.7 million followers, also turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photo from her wedding ceremony that took place on September 10, 2021.

Sharing the stunning picture with the husband, Minal Ahsan wrote, “Now you’re officially mine forever! Mr & Mrs Ahsan Ikram.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Minal and Ahsan after she posted the sweet photo.



They also congratulated the newlywed couple and wished them a happy married life.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also took to the Facebook-owned app and delighted his fans with adorable photos from their wedding.



