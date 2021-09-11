Olivia Munn said she might want herself to be surprised with the baby's gender

Olivia Munn opens up about John Mulaney helping her through pregnancy

Hollywood star and soon-to-be-mum Olivia Munn is breaking silence about her pregnancy days after her boyfriend, comedian John Mulaney broke the news.

While chatting with Access Daily, the Newsroom star, 41, said she has been getting a lot of support from her boyfriend as well as fellow moms.

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up,” she shared.

“I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force,” she continued.

“There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me,” she added.

While talking about the sex of the baby, Munn said she might want herself to be surprised: “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart. It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

Earlier this week, Mulaney made the announcement on Late Night with Seth Meyers saying Munn was pregnant with their first child.

“I packed a lot into this. … Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Tendler],” he said as he reflected on his year.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he shared.

As he waxed poetic about Munn, Mulaney added: “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said.