Lorde releases surprise new EP version of ‘Solar Power’

Renowned singer and songwriter Lorde has finally released her official EP featuring her hit single Solar Power suing exclusively in the Maori language.

For those unversed, Maori is the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand and this EP has been released during the week of celebration of the Maori language, To Wiki o Te Reo.

Check it out below:

During her interview with Spinoff, Lorde highlighted her inspiration for the song and was quoted telling the outlet, “I’d taken each song line by line, and had really gone into it deeply.”

“So, Hana had a good understanding of where I was at and was able to then take the translations to a more metaphorical place, or just invoke a figure that felt pertinent to her.”



