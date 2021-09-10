Sara Ali Khan spends ‘gala’ time jet skiing in tropical paradise

Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her vacation in Maldives as she was spotted jet skiing with her girl gang.



The ladies have been spending quite a jolly time together in the tropical paradise.

Keeping her fans updated on her latest adventures, Sara Ali Khan posted stunning video snippets.

While captioning the video, the Coolie NO 1 actress gave insight into her poetic side, “Hum nikle on our jet Ski, Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea, Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free, Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key, To living and loving and allowing yourself to be, And of course my girls make it easier to another degree, With them it’s mauj-masti-maza 100% guarantee.”

