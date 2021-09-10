Kareena Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with 'loves of life' Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is cherishing family moments amid the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself praying to Lord Ganesha on the occasion.

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Kareena captioned alongside the series of photo of herself, Saif, and Taimur.

In one of the photos, fans could also spot a clay-made idol of Lord Ganesha, supposedly crafted by Taimur.

Take a look:







