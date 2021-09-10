Aiman, Minal Khan pay tribute to late father ahead of wedding: Watch Video

Minal Khan is remembering her father in the final moments ahead of her wedding to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The Ikram and Khan family gathered together for a concert to remember Minal and Aiman's late father Mubeen Khan, who passed away in December 2020.

On Thursday, one day after the Mayun ceremony the bride and groom sat in for a sing-along with their loved ones. Minal Khan turned to her Instagram to document the day. One could spot LED lights reading "We Miss You Baba" in the background behind a local band that swooned the couple with their songs.





Both Aiman and Minal also embraced their mother in one of the boomerang videos posted by a fan page.



In a clip posted by groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Instagram Story, fans could see him and Minal striking chummy poses for the camera.



The day ended with both families watching fireworks together on the rooftop, photos of which were shared by sister Aiman Khan.



Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are getting married on September 10, after a few months of being engaged.

