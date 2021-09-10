Umer Sharif requests for financial support for treatment overseas

Umer Sharif requests for financial support for treatment overseas

Umer Sharif appeals PM Imran Khan for cancer treatment facilitation

Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif is humbly asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment.

The TV personality, that is deemed one of the greatest comedians of Pakistan, is fighting his battle with the deadly disease and is advised to move abroad for better treatment.

Umer Sharif's appeal was shared by news anchor Waseem Badami on his Instagram this Thursday.

"Sir @imrankhan.pti I met Umer Sharif Sahab today. He has very humbly requested you to facilitate his traveling, which is urgently required. I am sure Government will do the needful InshAllah," Waseem Badami directed his post to PM Imran Khan.



Waseem Badami earlier also shared a photo with Sharif, indicating fans of a special video message to stream on his show.



