Sonya Hussyn sends love to Indian artist who recreated 'Ki Jana' music video

Leading Pakistani TV and film actress Sonya Hussyn has set an example of positive attitude towards art and culture, for a good cause.

The Saraab famed actress certainly took the high road with her very polite reply as she has overlooked the copyright and plagiarism legalities after an Indian singer copied the music video for song Ki Jana by Shani Arshad, which starred Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider in the music video.

Indian singer Brham recently released the music video for his song Mood Happy, which is a frame to frame copy of the Pakistani song.

Renowned filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi, who is the director of the original music video, had posted about the direct plagiarism on his Instagram Story.

Recently, the Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb actress expressed her take on the matter. But her response is quite different from what has been expected.

The actress has sent love message across the border to the Indian artist, who copied the music video of her song. Taking to her IG Story, the Mohabbat Tujhe Aliva actress wrote, "It has been a privilege to be a part of yet another meaningful project which shared the message of how petrifying honour killings are and if that message is spread further, perhaps, together we can change the mindset of all those in South Asia who still hold archaic belief systems."

"Sending my love across the border for the artists who recreated it," she added.

Watch the original song Ki Jana here.







