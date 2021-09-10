Ankita Lokhande has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for over three years

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande getting married soon

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is set to marry businessman Vicky Jain soon, actor and model Shaheer Sheikh has disclosed.



Shaheer, the co-star of Ankita in Pavitra Rishta 2, disclosed the news accidently during an interview with the media recently.

Ankita has been dating businessman Vicky Jain for over three years now, according to media reports.

Before Vicky, the actress was in serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before their split in 2016.

In May this year, Ankita Lokhande had said she was planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

She had said “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon.”