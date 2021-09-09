



Arjun Kapoor now has one of the most ‘luxurious’ SUVs: See photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor purchased a new car, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV several months after buying a Land Rover.



Arjun was spotted posing in front of his new car in casual attire as he was all smiles and fans gushed over him.

For those unversed, the car was worth a whopping amount of 2.43 crore as per News18. It is considered as one of the most luxurious SUVs of the world.

On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, the Bhoot Police actor also bought a Maserati Levante.

The automobile buying spree showcased Arjun’s passion and intense love for cars.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen to be busy with the promotion of his film Bhoot Police.







