Iqra Aziz responds to Yasir Hussain with an iconic song

Iqra Aziz responds to Yasir Hussain with an iconic song

'let’s Go Away Together': Yasir Hussain offers Iqra Aziz a romantic getaway

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are making fans gush on their love on social media.

On Thursday, the Javed Iqbal actor turned to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo from his USA trip with Iqra.

"let’s Go Away Together #throwback #usa @iiqraaziz ????" asks Yasir.

In the photo, fans could see both love birds posing for an adorable photo with Iqra's hand wrapped around Yasir.

Responding to Yasir's love, Iqra dropped lyrics from a heartwarming Punjabi song, crooned by none other than Madam Noor Jehan.



"Chal chaliye duniya dy us nukray Jithy banda na banday di zaat howe," Iqra wrote with a sparkling heart emoticon.



