 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

ANTIM: First song of Salman Khan's action-thriller out now

Track Vighnaharta showcases face-off between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021
ANTIM: First song of Salman Khans action-thriller out now
ANTIM: First song of Salman Khan's action-thriller out now

Salman Khan is back with a blockbuster song for his movie ANTIM: The Final Truth.

Track Vighnaharta, which dropped this Thursday, also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo.

The 3-minute video showcases action-packed stunts, gunshots, and aggressive dance performances between  Salman Khan and antagonist Aayush Sharma.

Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi.

ANTIM: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will present Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time.

More From TV&Showbiz