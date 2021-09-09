Track Vighnaharta showcases face-off between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

ANTIM: First song of Salman Khan's action-thriller out now

Salman Khan is back with a blockbuster song for his movie ANTIM: The Final Truth.

Track Vighnaharta, which dropped this Thursday, also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo.

The 3-minute video showcases action-packed stunts, gunshots, and aggressive dance performances between Salman Khan and antagonist Aayush Sharma.

Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi.



ANTIM: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will present Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time.