Yasir Nawaz hilariously recreates Nida’s controversial ‘Formula 1’ viral clip

Famed Pakistani actor and filmmaker Yasir Nawaz has recreated a rib-tickling version of his wife and renowned TV host Nida Yasir’s viral ‘Formula 1’ video.

The Wrong No. director took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared the hilarious video. In the re-created clip, he can be seen playing both the host and the interviewees as he was dressed in two getups, one was of Nida and the other was of one the guests.

Taking his roles serious, Yasir did his best work as he sported with a printed dupatta while playing Nida and later, a helmet, jacket and bike goggles.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya famed actor simply captioned his post with a bunch of laughing emoticons, inviting hilarious comments from his fans.



The Morning Show host recently trended on social media due to a blunder regarding Formula cars that she made on live television.

After the clip from 2016 show went viral on social media, netizens took a jibe at Nida for asking ill-researched questions about Formula 1 car. The host later apologized to her fans, ensuring she would always research well before asking questions on TV.

Earlier, Pakistan comedian and singer Ali Gul Pir also took a hilarious dig at Nida Yasir as she asked dumbfounded questions from two NUST students who had invented their own Formula 1 racing car. “Morning shows host VS Engineers,” he titled the video posted on his Instagram.







