Britney Spears’ legal team responds to news of Jamie Spears’ forgoing conservatorship

Britney Spears’s legal team has issued a statement in response to the news that Jamie Spears will be handing back conservatorship rights.

The lawyer, Mathew Rosengart responded to the news in his statement to People magazine and was quoted saying, “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

“To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”