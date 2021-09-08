'You know how I feel about you,' says Saboor

Saboor Aly pens heartfelt note on Ali Ansari's birthday: 'Thankyou for existing'

Saboor Aly is showering love and praises for fiance Ali Ansari on his birthday.

The actor turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and penned an emotional tribute to her beau, thanking him for the immense love.

"On your Birthday this year, you can have anything you wish for, But what more could you want when you already have someone like me," she quipped alongside a series of videos featuring adorable moments from the couple's engagement ceremony and Hunza getaway.

"You know how I feel about you, You’re the best thing ever happened to me," confessed Saboor.





She continued, "For all the laughters you brought , for all the light you add, for all the love you pour, for all the peace you gave and for all the things you do to make my life worth living. Thankyou , for existing and coming into my life!"

"May we never lose the magical bond between us Happy Birthday My [email protected]_a2."

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged earlier in 2020 around close friends and family. Earlier in the day, the diva also surprised Ali Ansari with cake and balloons on his birthday.

