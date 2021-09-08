Pakistan should accept the decision of the Afghan people: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader says Pakistan should not impose its decisions on Afghanistan

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said Afghanistan is an independent country and Pakistan should not impose its decisions on the Afghan people.

Speaking about the new interim government formed in Afghanistan, the PML-N leader said: "Pakistan should accept the decision of the Afghan people and stay away from the country's internal affairs."

“We [Pakistan] should not interfere in the internal politics and affairs of Afghanistan,” she said, adding that the people of Afghanistan have long faced war-like conditions.



Maryam went on to say that Pakistan should work with the international community for the rehabilitation of the Afghan people as well as the reconstruction of the country.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the top members of their government, in a move that will cement their power over Afghanistan and set the tone of their new rule just days after a chaotic US troop pullout.

The Taliban, who swept into Kabul on August 15 following a lightning offensive that decimated the former Afghan army, had pledged a more "inclusive" brand of the rule than in their first stint in power in 1996-2001.

On Tuesday evening, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that the new government would be an interim one and that Taliban veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund would serve as its new acting prime minister.