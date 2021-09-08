PISA 2021: The winners across all categories will be decided by online voting.

PISA 2021: The winners across all categories will be decided by online voting.

PISA 2021: Jannat Mirza, Dananeer Mobeen get nominations

Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) has announced nominations for its second edition, taking place on the 5th of November 2021 in Dubai.



The PISA organizers have announced nominations in 24 categories.

The star-studded event will not only include awards for film and TV screen artists but also, for the first time ever, Pakistani social media personalities (TikTok and Instagram celebrities) will be present to receive their accolades on stage.

TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Jannat Mirza and Instagram celebrities Dananeer Mobeen and Romaisa Khan have been nominated for this year’s PISA awards.

Following are TikTok and Instagram nominations for PISA 2021.

Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity

Dananeer Mobeen

Romaisa Khan

Swineryy

Ukhano

Waliya Najib

TikToker of the Year

Areeka Haq

Kanwal Aftab

Jannat Mirza

Malik Usman Asim

Phullo (Toqeer Abbas)

The winners across all categories will be decided by online voting.