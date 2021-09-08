Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt spotted all-smiles at Minal Khan's dholki

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were seen smiling ear to ear Minal Khan's dholki event on Tuesday.

The couple, who share two-year-old daughter Amal together, donned contrast outfits for the day, looking undoubtedly adorable in purple and white.

In viral videos posted online, the family of three was seen happily posing for the cameras as they sat together beside the stage.



In one of the clips, Aiman was also seen helping future brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram wear a garland.



Aiman and her mini-me Amal donned matching purple outfits for the day, exuding major mother-daughter goals for fans.









