Saboor Aly makes surprise visit to Ali Ansari on his birthday: See Photos

'Another year down another year stronger,' says Ali Ansari

Ali Ansari is thanking friends and family for heartfelt birthday surprises.

The Muqaddar actor turned to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a loved-up photo alongside fiance Saboor Aly, who brought a bunch of balloons and a cake to mark the day.

"Another year down another year stronger. Thank you @sabooraly for making the start to the new year of my life so wonderful," he captioned alongside the post.

"4 back to back surprises and that too on the same day, I’m impressed," Ali added.

In the thread of photos shared by the actor, fans could spot a multi-layered white cake that read, "Happy Birthday Husband To Be" and a bouquet with roses.

Take a look:







