Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning, the actor confirmed on social media.



Aruna was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai hospital in critical condition recently.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

He tweeted “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world.”

“I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”

Earlier, Akshay tweeted “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”





